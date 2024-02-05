Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,082 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 307% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,985 put options.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,025. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 123,002.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,565,000 after buying an additional 26,232,802 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,330,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,124,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,931 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,689,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,549,000.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

