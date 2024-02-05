Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $71.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

1/16/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $108.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

12/19/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

12/18/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.91. 1,731,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,738. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,364,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

