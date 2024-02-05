ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $496.65 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12,097.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $496.65 million and approximately $704.80 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 15,043.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00156607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

