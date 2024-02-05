Rede Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.58. 3,550,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,688,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

