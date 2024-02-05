Rede Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.09. 685,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,122. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

