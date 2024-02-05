Rede Wealth LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 260,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $64.69. 35,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,778. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.