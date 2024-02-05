Rede Wealth LLC Sells 820 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,352. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

