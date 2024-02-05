Rede Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,282.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,677,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after buying an additional 1,556,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,113,000 after buying an additional 975,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after buying an additional 573,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 210.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 457,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $8,549,000.

NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 176,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

