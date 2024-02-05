Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 6.5%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.91. 996,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,168,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Redfin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $918.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,714 shares of company stock worth $583,075. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 369,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 378,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 296,950 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

