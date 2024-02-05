Redwood Financial Network Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.24. The company had a trading volume of 227,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.05 and a 200 day moving average of $291.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $330.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

