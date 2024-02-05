Redwood Financial Network Corp Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.73. The stock had a trading volume of 991,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $289.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.41.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

