Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $491,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Redwood Financial Network Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $146,369,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,263,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,149,000 after buying an additional 145,120 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.91. 810,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,698. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

