Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 1,294 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 67,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,977. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $68.69 and a one year high of $93.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

