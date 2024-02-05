Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 493 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.31. 1,508,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,065. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $387.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.92 and its 200-day moving average is $354.01.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

