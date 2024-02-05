Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 5,367 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after purchasing an additional 457,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,864,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.05. 524,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,167. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

