Redwood Financial Network Corp Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Redwood Financial Network Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $554.19. 297,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.46. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.97 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

