Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $945.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $886.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $834.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,076.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.52.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

