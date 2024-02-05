RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $238.00 at UBS Group

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $229.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.90.

NYSE:RNR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.54. 335,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.30. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $233.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

