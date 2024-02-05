Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 5th (AAV, AKT.A, ALYA, ATH, BBU, BBU.UN, BG, BN, CEU, CHD)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 5th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.30. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) was given a C$2.70 target price by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.74 to C$5.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $26.50 to $28.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $161.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $55.00 to $61.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $490.00 to $440.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $360.00 to $370.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$187.00 to C$191.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $192.00 to $224.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$112.00 to C$117.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$42.50 to C$43.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$41.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$190.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $107.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$235.00 to C$240.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $43.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $260.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $70.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $500.00 to $25.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $69.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$50.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $191.00 to $198.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $475.00 to $575.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$15.75 to C$17.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $225.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.00 to C$64.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

