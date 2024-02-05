Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 5th (AAV, AKT.A, ALYA, ATH, BBU, BBU.UN, BG, BN, CEU, CHD)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 5th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.30. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA)

was given a C$2.70 target price by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.74 to C$5.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $26.50 to $28.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $161.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $55.00 to $61.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $490.00 to $440.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $360.00 to $370.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$187.00 to C$191.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $192.00 to $224.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$112.00 to C$117.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$42.50 to C$43.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$41.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$190.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $107.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$235.00 to C$240.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $43.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $260.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $70.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $500.00 to $25.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $69.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$50.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $191.00 to $198.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $475.00 to $575.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$15.75 to C$17.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $225.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.00 to C$64.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

