Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Resources Connection from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of RGP stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $446.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

