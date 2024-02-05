Reviewing African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verano has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for African Agriculture and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Verano 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Verano has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than African Agriculture.

This table compares African Agriculture and Verano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture $1.51 million 6.14 -$8.68 million N/A N/A Verano $879.41 million 2.67 -$269.16 million ($0.77) -8.87

African Agriculture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verano.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91% Verano -27.64% -1.49% -0.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Verano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

African Agriculture beats Verano on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, Savvy, BITS, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

