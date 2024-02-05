Reviewing United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NewtekOne and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

NewtekOne presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.21%. Given NewtekOne’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. NewtekOne pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

36.1% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NewtekOne and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 11.78% 12.24% 2.37% United Security Bancshares 30.02% 17.28% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewtekOne and United Security Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.33 $32.31 million $1.00 11.65 United Security Bancshares $65.95 million 2.07 $19.80 million $1.16 6.87

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NewtekOne beats United Security Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as automated and interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.