Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Revvity Stock Performance

Revvity stock opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

