Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth about $636,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,581,000 after buying an additional 113,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

