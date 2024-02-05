Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 6,012,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,307,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The business had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,591,899 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

