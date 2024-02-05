Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $330.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $351.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.92.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $268.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.99. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 346,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.