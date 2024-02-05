Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$74.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.50 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.58.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$63.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.47.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

