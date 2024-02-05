Roth Mkm Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $500.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $365.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on META. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

