Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $260.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.63.

BA stock opened at $209.38 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

