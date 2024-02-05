Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.