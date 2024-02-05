Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $693,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

