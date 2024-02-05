Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Holdings Cut by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,873 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,394,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,572,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

