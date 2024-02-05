RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $42,464.88 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $117.34 million and approximately $642,674.75 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $42,464.88 or 0.99594474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,637.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00159031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00550400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00057614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00386400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00167590 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,763.14786052 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 42,352.84277445 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $221,981.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

