RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Phraction Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 4.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $91.68. 1,677,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,442,301. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

