Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Up 2.5%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 3,643,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,310,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
Rumble Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.82.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rumble
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
