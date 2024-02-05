Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Up 2.5%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 3,643,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,310,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Rumble Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Featured Articles

