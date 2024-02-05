Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$117.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$112.00 to C$117.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.00.

Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$112.70. 375,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,901. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$112.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04. The firm has a market cap of C$105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

