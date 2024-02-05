SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Lifted by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.3 %

SAP opened at $176.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $112.57 and a 1 year high of $177.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.