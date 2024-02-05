Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.11

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 125530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Sasol Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 57.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

