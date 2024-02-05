Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,940,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.91. 1,305,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,232. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

