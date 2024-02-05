Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 61.67% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $6,961,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,941,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 127,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,595,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.89. 472,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

