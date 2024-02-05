Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 339,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

