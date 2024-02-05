Scotiabank Trims Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Target Price to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.96.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$463.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$471.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.6300227 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
