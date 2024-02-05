SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.29.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. SEA’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in SEA by 120.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

