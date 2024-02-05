Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Holdings Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SBCF. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 0.6 %

SBCF stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

