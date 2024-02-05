Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,841,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.65. 508,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,147. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

