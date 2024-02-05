Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

STX stock opened at $87.52 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

