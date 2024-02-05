Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGEN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.35.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Thursday. Seagen has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.45.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Seagen by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 38,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

