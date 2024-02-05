Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $469,221.07 and approximately $1,492.67 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016236 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,362.01 or 1.00002655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00178880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

