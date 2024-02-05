Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.83.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sempra by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

