Sepio Capital LP Acquires 317 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $142.70. 282,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,086. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $146.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

